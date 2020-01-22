Guntur MP Galla Jayadev accuses police of rude treatment

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, who was arrested on Monday late night and released from the district prison on Tuesday afternoon after the court granted him bail, accused the police of treating him badly and inflicting injuries on him. The TDP MP said it was women from the capital region who came to his rescue. Jayadev-led farmers and TDP activists attempted to lay siege to the Assembly building as part of the ‘Chalo Assembly’ call given by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi against the relocation of the Secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, on Monday.

Coming out of the prison, Jayadev said he had every right to stage a protest as he was not served any notice. He said he held the protest in a peaceful manner, but the police obstructed him. “The police behaved rudely and inflicted injuries on my back and hands with nails. It was the women farmers from Thullur who came to my rescue when the police caned me,” he alleged.

Jayadev claimed that though he sought medical attention for the injuries, the police provided only first aid, that too in the police vehicle. “The police took me to various places in the district, including Narasaraopet, Rompicherla and Kollipara. Despite being an MP, I was treated rudely.”

It might be recalled that the Thullur police took the MP into custody and registered cases against him and others for violating prohibitory orders and other sections, including some non-bailable ones.

A case was registered under Sections 143, 188, 353, 324, 332 r/w 149 of the IPC against Jayadev. Police reportedly shifted him to various police stations till late in the night and produced him before the magistrate around 3 am on Tuesday.

The magistrate sent the MP to judicial remand till January 30 and police shifted him to the district prison in Guntur.In the morning, TDP district president GV Anjaneyulu and former MLA A Rajendra Prasad staged a protest at Ambedkar Statue Centre in Guntur, demanding release of Jayadev.

Later, the Mangalagiri court granted him bail and he was released from prison by afternoon.