Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev accuses police of rude treatment

The TDP MP said it was women from the capital region who came to his rescue.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev (File Photo | @jaygalla/twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, who was arrested on Monday late night and released from the district prison on Tuesday afternoon after the court granted him bail, accused the police of treating him badly and inflicting injuries on him. The TDP MP said it was women from the capital region who came to his rescue. Jayadev-led farmers and TDP activists attempted to lay siege to the Assembly building as part of the ‘Chalo Assembly’ call given by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi against the relocation of the Secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, on Monday.

Coming out of the prison, Jayadev said he had every right to stage a protest as he was not served any notice. He said he held the protest in a peaceful manner, but the police obstructed him. “The police behaved rudely and inflicted injuries on my back and hands with nails. It was the women farmers from Thullur who came to my rescue when the police caned me,” he alleged.

Jayadev claimed that though he sought medical attention for the injuries, the police provided only first aid, that too in the police vehicle. “The police took me to various places in the district, including Narasaraopet, Rompicherla and Kollipara. Despite being an MP, I was treated rudely.”

It might be recalled that the Thullur police took the MP into custody and registered cases against him and others for violating prohibitory orders and other sections, including some non-bailable ones.

A case was registered under Sections 143, 188, 353, 324, 332 r/w 149 of the IPC against Jayadev.  Police reportedly shifted him to various police stations till late in the night and produced him before the magistrate around 3 am on Tuesday.

The magistrate sent the MP to judicial remand till January 30 and police shifted him to the district prison in Guntur.In the morning, TDP district president GV Anjaneyulu and former MLA A Rajendra Prasad staged a protest at Ambedkar Statue Centre in Guntur, demanding release of Jayadev.

Later, the Mangalagiri court granted him bail and he was released from prison by afternoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chalo Assembly Galla Jayadev Andhra Pradesh capital bill Amaravati AP police brutality
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp