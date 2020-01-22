Step up vigil along coast: Andhra Pradesh SP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SP M Ravindranath Babu underlined the need to strengthen surveillance along the 127 km coastline of Krishna district to thwart any intrusion. He held a review meeting with marine and law and order police at Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

The SP said awareness should be created among people living in the coastal areas and fishermen community about a possible threat from intruders. Village committees should be formed to involve villagers in community policing to strengthen surveillance, he said.

The marine police stations at Gilakaladindi, Palakayatippa and Orlagonditippa should strengthen surveillance and issue biometric cards to the fishermen. The police with the help of the fisheries department should prevent the entry of unauthorised boats in the coastal waters.

The marine police should maintain a register containing the details of fishing boats venture into the sea for fishing from the district. Awareness should also be created among fishermen about various schemes being implemented by the government for their economic uplift, the SP said.