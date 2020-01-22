Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three capital stir isn't family affair: Narasimha Rao on possibility of centre's intervention

The Central government cannot interfere just like it didn't interfere in West Bengal or Kerala where too there were demands for Central intervention,

VIJAYAWADA:  BJP official spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday once again ruled out the possibility of the Centre stepping in to prevent the State government from going ahead with the creation of three capitals.

“It is a state subject. The Central government cannot interfere just like it didn’t interfere in West Bengal or Kerala where too there were demands for Central intervention,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Rao found fault with both the TDP and the YSRC for seeking to give the impression that the Centre was either in the loop or that it could interfere in the State subject.

He mocked at the TDP’s appeal that the Central government should play the role of the big brother, asking whether the TDP would then behave like a dud. “This is not a family affair. We have a constitutional system,” he quipped.

He also clarified that the BJP was politically opposed to the concept of three capitals. “We are in favour of the high court in Kurnool. We were the first to make such a demand. However, three capitals is just a delusion... you cannot call a place capital if it only has the Assembly. If the government moves administrative set up to Vizag, then Vizag becomes the capital,” he opined.

On the alleged insider trading in Amaravati, he wondered why wasn’t the Jagan government not ordering either a CID or SIT probe and questioned if it is trying to protect criminals.

To a query, he clarified that the meeting between Jana Sena and State BJP representatives in Delhi on Wednesday was only to select members for a coordination committee, not to discuss the capital issue.

Incidentally, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan asserted that he would explain to the BJP leadership in Delhi the plight of Amaravati farmers and vowed not to rest until he dethroned the YSRC government.

He said the party would explore legal options to retain Amaravati as the capital while GVL said any such decision would be taken by the BJP state leadership.

Alliance meet in Delhi  GVL clarified that the meeting between Jana Sena and State BJP representatives in Delhi on Wednesday was only to select members for a coordination committee, not to discuss the capital issue.  Incidentally, Pawan Kalyan that he would explain to the BJP leadership in Delhi the plight of Amaravati.

