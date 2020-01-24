Andhra CM finds fault with Council for bid to obstruct English medium introduction

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing resentment over the Legislative Council rejecting the Andhra Pradesh Education Act 1/1982 (Amendment) Bill meant for making English as a medium of instruction in government schools in the State mandatory, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wondered as to why the Council is trying to delay a programme for the poor.

The English medium in government schools Bill was passed once again by the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the fourth day of the extended winter session, through a voice vote and sent it to the Council. Even if the Council rejects it, the Bill is deemed to have been passed.

“In the last session, more than a month ago, the Bill was passed as a right to English medium education to the poor so that they can have a better future. The same was sent to the Council. Though it could not do anything, the Council rejected it suggesting some amendments.

The Bill sans any amendments is being ratified by the Assembly. Even if the Council does not approve it, the Bill will be deemed passed. Though they are well aware of it, why did they obstruct the Bill? I am not understanding why they are delaying a programme meant to do justice to the poor,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to bring about a change in the education sector to ensure a better future for the children from poor families in the State, Jagan said English medium education is being made as a right to the poor. “When Jagan mama is there for them, schoolchildren from poor families need not worry about their future,” he said.

The Chief Minister explained that people from SC, ST, BC, Minorities and poor from upper castes have been waiting for decades for the introduction of English medium in government schools, so their children can get educated in English for free instead of spending exorbitant fees in private schools. Stating that the primary schools are the foundation for students’ education, the Chief Minister said for the very reason they are introducing English medium from the primary school level, so that children will be ready for the global competition. Later, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu moved the AP Education Act 1/1982 (Amendment) Bill sans amendments suggested by the Council and it was passed by voice vote. Earlier, members of the ruling party at length explained the advantages of the English medium. All of them found fault with the Council for rejecting the Bill.

Vidya Kanuka

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Vidya Kanuka programme in government schools across the State will be implemented from June 1, ahead of the commencement of the academic year 2020-21 on June 12.

“Every student will be provided a school kit consisting of a school bag, notebooks, textbooks, three pairs of uniform, socks, shoes and a belt. The government will be spending Rs 1,355 on each school kit and as many as 36,10,000 schoolchildren stand to benefit from the programme. A sum of Rs 487 crore has been earmarked for the same,” he explained.