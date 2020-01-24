Home States Andhra Pradesh

Senior IAS officer Dwivedi gets best Chief Electoral Officer of AP award  

Senior IAS officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, who was the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of AP during the general elections in April 2019,

Published: 24th January 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

Representational picture. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Senior IAS officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, who was the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of AP during the general elections in April 2019, has been selected by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the Best State Award under the ‘election management’ category. A communication to this effect was released by the ECI on Wednesday.

Dwivedi, who was the CEO at the time of elections, was later transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department). He will receive the award from the President at a function to be held in New Delhi on January 25, the National Voters’ Day. 

Dwivedi expressed happiness over being selected for the award, which carries Rs 1 lakh cash prize.“The award is a recognition of the collective efforts of everyone involved in the election process,’’ a humble  Dwivedi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopal Krishna Dwivedi Chief Electoral Officer
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp