Senior IAS officer Dwivedi gets best Chief Electoral Officer of AP award  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, who was the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of AP during the general elections in April 2019, has been selected by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the Best State Award under the ‘election management’ category. A communication to this effect was released by the ECI on Wednesday.

Dwivedi, who was the CEO at the time of elections, was later transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department). He will receive the award from the President at a function to be held in New Delhi on January 25, the National Voters’ Day.

Dwivedi expressed happiness over being selected for the award, which carries Rs 1 lakh cash prize.“The award is a recognition of the collective efforts of everyone involved in the election process,’’ a humble Dwivedi said.