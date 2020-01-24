Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLC Sunitha, who voted against party's diktat, calls on CM Jagan

Speaking to the media after meeting Jagan, the MLC welcomed the three-capital plan, which is being vehemently opposed by her party. 

Published: 24th January 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Municipal department at CM's camp office in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC Pothula Sunitha, who voted against the Rule 71 motion moved by her party though a whip was issued to vote in favour of it, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence on Thursday. 

Speaking to the media after meeting Jagan, the MLC welcomed the three-capital plan, which is being vehemently opposed by her party. “I asked Jagan to release sufficient funds for the development of my Chirala constituency. Jagan is striving for the development of backward areas. Only a decentralised development will take the State forward,’’ she maintained. 

She also hit out at Council Chairman MA Shariff stating that he behaved like a TDP leader in the House. Sunitha described Wednesday’s developments in the Council as unfortunate and said steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such a situation in future. She also said a debate is needed to come to a conclusion on scrapping the Council. 

On voting against the party’s diktat, Sunitha said the TDP government had brought in Rule 71 in the Council to hinder development.

TDP files case against ministers for ‘abusing’ Council chairman Guntur: The TDP on Thursday lodged a compliant against Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani and P Anil Kumar Yadav for allegedly abusing Legislative Council chairman MA Shariff during a debate in the house on Wednesday. TDP minority leader and AP Minority Finance Corporation former chairman MD Hidayath lodged the complaint against the ministers at Guntur police station on Thursday

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pothula Sunitha Rule 71 motion
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp