TDP MLC Sunitha, who voted against party's diktat, calls on CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC Pothula Sunitha, who voted against the Rule 71 motion moved by her party though a whip was issued to vote in favour of it, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after meeting Jagan, the MLC welcomed the three-capital plan, which is being vehemently opposed by her party. “I asked Jagan to release sufficient funds for the development of my Chirala constituency. Jagan is striving for the development of backward areas. Only a decentralised development will take the State forward,’’ she maintained.

She also hit out at Council Chairman MA Shariff stating that he behaved like a TDP leader in the House. Sunitha described Wednesday’s developments in the Council as unfortunate and said steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such a situation in future. She also said a debate is needed to come to a conclusion on scrapping the Council.

On voting against the party’s diktat, Sunitha said the TDP government had brought in Rule 71 in the Council to hinder development.

TDP files case against ministers for ‘abusing’ Council chairman Guntur: The TDP on Thursday lodged a compliant against Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani and P Anil Kumar Yadav for allegedly abusing Legislative Council chairman MA Shariff during a debate in the house on Wednesday. TDP minority leader and AP Minority Finance Corporation former chairman MD Hidayath lodged the complaint against the ministers at Guntur police station on Thursday