No one can stop executive capital plan: Andhra Pradesh MLA Gudivada Amarnath

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress MLA and party spokesperson Gudivada Amarnath said on Friday no one can stop from Vizag being the executive capital of the State. Legislative Council chairperson MA Shariff referred the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and Repeal of CRDA Bill to the select committee in violation of rules. The government is committed to steamroll with its plan to develop all regions even if its delayed by a couple of months, he added.

Addressing mediapersons here, the MLA ridiculed the TDP leaders for celebrating the stalling of the twin bills in the Council. He said that TDP leaders’ action was against aspirations of people, who supported equitable development of all three regions.

He alleged that the TDP was more concerned about three villages and the land owned by its leaders and ignoring the interests of the people in 13 districts of the State.

The question being raised now is whether the Legislative Council’s work is only to obstruct the two bills. A decision whether or not to continue with the Legislative Council will be taken after a thorough discussion in the Assembly on Monday, he said.

Amarnadh said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was according priority to people’s interests rather than political interests. All offices of various departments and Secretariat will be located on public land and no private land will be acquired.

People from the north Andhra region gave lakhs of acres of land to set up public sector undertakings and Eastern Naval Command and now when development is knocking on their door, the TDP stalled the Bills, the MLA said.

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, when he was Speaker, did not give mike to party founder NT Rama Rao. Is this not against rules? Ramakrishnudu has been violating rules of the House as per his whims and fancies since then, Amarnadh said.Referring to the proposed long march by Jana Sena, he said it was a “wrong march” .

Kurnool lawyers boycott courts over ‘false cases’

KURNOOL: Kurnool lawyers boycotted courts on Friday, in protest against the ‘false’ cases filed by the Three Town police against the protesters. They also raised slogans against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. It may be mentioned that the police booked cases against 10 lawyers for trying to barge into the TDP office in Kurnool on Thursday.

On Friday, the advocates, led by Kurnool Bar Association, boycotted courts and took out a bike rally. Later, they submitted a memorandum to SP K Fakeerappa with regard to lifting of cases filed against the lawyers. Kurnool BAR Association president Mohan Babu said that they will not withdraw their stir till the police lift cases. “We will organise a deeksha on Monday.”