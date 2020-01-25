Spicejet to start Chennai-Vizag-Kolkata cargo flight

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: SpiceJet is likely to start an exclusive Chennai-Vizag-Kolkata cargo flight, which can carry up to 20 tonnes on a daily basis, from mid February.

The airlines may start first cargo flight Boeing 737 from Visakhapatnam, if it gets required permission, according to a release from Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers' Association here on Friday.

APATA representatives K Kumar Raja, O Naresh Kumar and DS Varma said the Air India chairperson and MD responded positively to bring down Air India cargo rates at Vizag immediately, which were higher than Hyderabad, and issue instructions at the earliest.