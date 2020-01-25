Stick to your ideals: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to students

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Stressing the need for staying true to the ideals one learns in his formative years, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, quoting Albert Einstein, said, “Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of mind to think. The ability to think, no matter if a person has studied science or arts, should be for the betterment of humanity, and this is what the society needs today.”

The governor, who is also the chancellor of the Adikavi Nannaya University, took part in the 11th and 12 convocation ceremony of the university here on Friday. "As young graduates who are leaving the university today, it is your bounden duty to stick to the ideals that you have been taught and remember our heritage."

"Education is the apprenticeship that prepares one for life. That doesn’t mean it is just a mere training. The highest education is that which does not merely give us information, but makes our life in harmony with all existence," he said, quoting Rabindranath Tagore, and added this was the reason why the Government of India launched schemes such as Make in India and Skill India.

As many as eight gold medals, 6 PhD degrees and 567 graduate degrees were awarded to the outgoing students.