Eight motorcycles torched by unknown miscreants

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unknown miscreants burnt eight motorcycles that were parked in front of houses at Guntur Vari Thota in the wee hours of Monday. Around five motorcycles were gutted and another three were partially damaged in the incident.

Earlier, 13 motorcycles were set on fire by unknown miscreants and all vehicles were reduced to ashes in Nallacheruvu and Sampath Nagar on September 13, 2019. The miscreants burnt vehicles at 5th, 6th and 7th lanes at Old Bank road of Guntur Vari Thota in the city.

The police rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident through locals and filed a case based on the complaints of the motorcycle owners. They also verified CCTV footage to collect evidences.

Ambulance driver R Ravi Kumar, a resident of 5th lane in Sampath Nagar, said that his motorcycle was on fire on Thursday midnight. He said he had parked his vehicle outside his residence at 11 pm on Sunday night. He said that he always parked the vehicle at the same spot but unknown miscreants torched the vehicle. He heard a sound and came out of his house and saw the bike was burning. He filed a complaint

with the police and they rushed to the spot and started investigation by filing a case. Kothapet Circle Inspector (CI) SV Rajasekhara Reddy said that the miscreants poured petrol on the vehicles by cutting their fuel tubes. “Five motorcycles were torched while three otheres were partially damaged. Similar incidents took place in four areas in Guntur Vari Thota,” he added.