Lepakshi festival to be held in Hindupur on February 29

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: District collector Gandham Chandrudu has directed officials concerned to complete all arrangements for Lepakshi festival to be held on February 29. Holding a review meeting on conduct of Lepakshi festival with the officials here, he asked Tourism Department Regional Director Eswaraiah and AD Vijayalakshmi to prepare a list of programmes to be organised on the day. He told them that another meeting would be organised on February 8 to review the arrangements. The collector asked officials to prepare proposals to organise Penukonda Utsavalu on a grand note.

He instructed tourism officials to take steps to develop Ananthasagaram tank into a tourist spot by introducing boating. He asked them to prepare proposals to install statues of prominent persons on the tank bund. Gandham Chandrudu told the officials to prepare proposals for renovation of ancient forts and also lay road to Batrepalli waterfalls located on Kadiri-Pulivendula Highway. “Construct 350 meters of road utilising the MGNREGA funds and provide basic facilities to tourists at the waterfalls,” he said.Trainee collector Jahnavi, Archaeology AD Rajitha and DE Babu were also present.