Dachepalli, Gurazala in Guntur district get municipality status

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government has issued orders for the constitution of Dachepalli and Gurajala as municipalities in Guntur district. The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR and RD) department de-notified the grama panchayats of Dachepalli and Nadikudi and the villages will now be merged for constitution of Dachepalli Municipality.

Further, the grama panchayats of Gurajala and Jangameswarapuram villages have accepted a merger proposal for constitution of Gurajala Municipality. Post the government’s announcement, the number of municipalities in the district has increased from 12 to 14.

Gurajala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu submitted a representation to District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar requesting him to constitute Dachepalli and Gurajala as municipalities.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department submitted a proposal after examining the representation along with PR and RD department, which submitted resolutions passed by grama panchayats of Gurajala, Jangameswarapuram and Dachepalli and Nadikudi for merger so that they can be upgraded to municipalities.

Hence, the Collector conferred municipality status on the panchayats. A resident of Dachepalli named M Ganpathi said, that a long pending demand of the public has become reality. "The village atmosphere will vanish once a civic body is formed in Dachepalli. I wish the area turns peaceful due to greater administration and development."