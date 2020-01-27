Eastern Naval Command chief defends restrictions on fundamental rights of personnel

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A ceremonial parade was held on Eastern Naval Command (ENC) parade ground at INS Circars on Sunday to mark the 71st Republic Day celebrations.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain took the salute and inspected a 50-member armed guard. He later reviewed the platoons comprising naval personnel drawn from all ships, submarines and establishments, Defence Security Corps and Sea Cadets Corps (SCC).

Chief of Staff, ENC Vice Admiral SN Ghormade was the conducting officer of the parade and Commander Abhishek Yadav was the parade commander. In addition to service personnel, the spectators included a large number of veterans and parents of SCC cadets.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Jain reminded everyone that on this day in 1950, India became a sovereign republic by adopting the Indian Constitution and how its framers drew from the best practices from across the world and gave India its Constitution.

He further justified the restrictions imposed on the fundamental rights of armed forces to ensure discipline and efficient discharge of their duties. As part of the celebrations, all naval ships at Visakhapatnam were also ‘dressed overall’ with various signal flags displayed from their main mast to the front and rear flag poles.

Param Vishist Seva Medal for ENC chief

VISAKHAPATNAM: Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM) has been awarded to Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain for his meritorious service. PVSM is a military award constituted in 1960 and is awarded in recognition to peace-time service of the most

exceptional order.

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) has been bestowed on project director of SBC (V) Vice Admiral Kalidoss Srinivas, Naval Projects Director-General Vice Admiral Kiran Manikrao Deshmukh and Eastern Fleet Flag Officer Commanding Rear Admiral Suraj Berry. Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) is awarded to Capt Sanjay Sameer Pote