Helpline numbers, ambulances, 24x7 doctors, Visakhapatnam airport gears up for coronavirus threat

Speaking to The New Indian Express, airport director M Raja Kishore said on Monday that a '24x7 help desk was set up at the airport and medical staff deployed to keep a check.

Published: 27th January 2020 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Signages and boasts displayed at Vizag international airport in view of carona virus alert

Signages and boasts displayed at Vizag international airport in view of carona virus alert. (Photo| EPS)

By G. Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISHAKAPATNAM: After a travel advisory was issued by the Union Health Ministry regarding the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, Visakhapatnam International airport is fully geared up to deal with the situation.

He said feedback forms were being taken from inbound and onward journey international passengers with details of the travel, particularly in the last four weeks.

Raja Kishore also said 'if any international passenger has a common cold, cough, they are asked to report to immigration or airport health unit to undergo a preliminary test.'

Besides, the passengers who visited China since January 1 2020, have also been asked to report to the nearest health facility if they develop any symptoms such as cold, cough and running nose within 28 days.

He said as per the advisory of the union ministry signages and boards both in English and Telugu were displayed at the airport to create awareness about Coronavirus.

A helpline number 7382555264 was set up to seek any clinical query from state or district surveillance officers of integrated disease surveillance programme (ISDP).

Raja Kishore said the airport is fully geared to meet any medical emergency. He said an ambulance will be available round the clock and doctors from Apollo will be available at the help desk.  


No suspected cases were reported at the Vishakapatnam airport till now apart from couple of cases of common cold which tested negative.

He said arrangements have been made to shift coronavirus suspect passengers to the isolation ward at King George Hospital where they will be given further treatment.

