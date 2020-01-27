Helpline numbers, ambulances, 24x7 doctors, Visakhapatnam airport gears up for coronavirus threat

Express News Service

VISHAKAPATNAM: After a travel advisory was issued by the Union Health Ministry regarding the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, Visakhapatnam International airport is fully geared up to deal with the situation.



Speaking to The New Indian Express, airport director M Raja Kishore said on Monday that a '24x7 help desk was set up at the airport and medical staff deployed by the district medical and health organisation. Port health officials have been deployed as part of the drive to keep a vigil against coronavirus suspect cases.'



He said feedback forms were being taken from inbound and onward journey international passengers with details of the travel, particularly in the last four weeks.



Raja Kishore also said 'if any international passenger has a common cold, cough, they are asked to report to immigration or airport health unit to undergo a preliminary test.'



Besides, the passengers who visited China since January 1 2020, have also been asked to report to the nearest health facility if they develop any symptoms such as cold, cough and running nose within 28 days.



He said as per the advisory of the union ministry signages and boards both in English and Telugu were displayed at the airport to create awareness about Coronavirus.



A helpline number 7382555264 was set up to seek any clinical query from state or district surveillance officers of integrated disease surveillance programme (ISDP).



Raja Kishore said the airport is fully geared to meet any medical emergency. He said an ambulance will be available round the clock and doctors from Apollo will be available at the help desk.





No suspected cases were reported at the Vishakapatnam airport till now apart from couple of cases of common cold which tested negative.



He said arrangements have been made to shift coronavirus suspect passengers to the isolation ward at King George Hospital where they will be given further treatment.