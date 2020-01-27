Jagan Cabinet gives its nod to abolish Andhra Legislative Council, to bring resolution in Assembly 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet on Monday set the ball rolling for the abolition of Legislative Council in Andhra Pradesh by giving its consent for the process.

The State cabinet chaired by Jagan met today morning ahead of the State Assembly session and gave its approval for abolishing the Legislative Council.

Opposition TDP is having the numbers on its side in the Council as the YSRC government faced problems in passing a couple of Bills in the last session.

In the ongoing session, the government came up with two crucial Bills -- the Decentralisation Bill and AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Bill, which were stalled in the Legislative Council.

The Council Chairman MA Shariff referred the Bills, which were intended towards decentralised governance and inclusive development, to the Select Committee thus stalling the passage of the Bills for a minimum of three months.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, after weighing various options, had finally decided to abolish the Council.

After passing a resolution on towards abolition of the Council in the Assembly, it will be sent to the Centre for passing the Bill in the Parliament.

Opposition TDP, which is opposing the move, had decided to boycott the Assembly session.