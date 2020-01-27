Left parties take out rally against CAA, NRC in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) and members of minority communities took out a rally from the LIC building to the GVMC Gandhi statue on Sunday demanding abrogation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Addressing a meeting, CPM district secretary K Lokanatham said everyone has the responsibility to protect the Indian Constitution. "The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is introducing policies to drive a wedge between people on the basis of religion which is against the Constitution. The central government is behaving like the British by trying to divide and rule people who lived together for centuries irrespective of religions," he said.

The CPI State joint secretary JV Satyanarayana criticised the Centre for misusing power to withdraw the basic rights of people and violating the Constitution. He further denounced the state political parties for supporting such problematic bills. CPI district secretary Ballepalli Venkataramana and members of Muslim communities participated in the rally.