PSUs drenched in patriotic fervour with Republic day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Patriotic fervour pervaded industrial area in the city as public sector undertakings (PSUs) and industries celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday. 

Published: 27th January 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Republic Day celebrations at Visakhapatnam

Republic Day celebrations at Visakhapatnam. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Patriotic fervour pervaded industrial area in the city as public sector undertakings (PSUs) and industries celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday. At NTPC Simhadri chief general manager V Sudharshan Babu hoisted the Tricolour on the stadium premises. Cultural performances were put up by toddlers, students and women members of welfare groups.

Aerobics, dance performances, patriotic songs, physical fitness exercises as well fire stunts were the major attractions. A spectacular yoga performance by students of Government Residency School, Thanam.  Employees, defence forces and Bal Bharati Public School students were felicitated.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) chairperson and managing director PK Rath, unfurled the national flag and inspected the guard of honour accorded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans, home guards, schoolchildren at Trishna grounds at Ukkunagaram. 

Addressing employees, Rath said per capita consumption of steel is bound to improve with the government’s initiatives of spending of Rs 100 lakh crore on infrastructure in the next five years. He said that imported coking coal prices are reducing and global steel prices are firming up, Rath said. 

He said the forged wheel plant constructed at a cost of Rs 1,683 crore at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh will be commissioned shortly. He along with other RINL directors hoisted the 100-feet-high mast national flag at front lawns of the main administration building.

At Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), Zonal Development Commissioner ARM Reddy unfurled the tricolour on VSEZ lawns at Duvvada. He distributed mementoes and certificates of appreciation to 17 staff of the VSEZ. 

He said VSEZ approved 76 new units in nine months, bringing a fresh domestic and foreign investment of Rs 7,679 crore with projected exports worth Rs 46,498 crore and employment generation of 54,942 in the next five years. He called upon all the units to keep VSEZ, clean and green and ban the use of plastic. 

At Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) chairman K Rama Mohana Rao unfurled the tricolour at the port diamond jubilee stadium.

