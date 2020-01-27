Home States Andhra Pradesh

Support pours in for protests against shifting of Andhra Pradesh capital

Farmers demanded an explanation on why Jagan did not declare his capital plans during electioneering and accused him of cheating them.

Published: 27th January 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers formed human chain and blocked all ways leading to Seed Access Road at Mandadam junction in Amaravati protesting against the State government’s three-capital proposal.

Villagers formed human chain and blocked all ways leading to Seed Access Road at Mandadam junction in Amaravati protesting against the State government’s three-capital proposal. (File Photo| EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The indefinite protests against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision on decentralisation of the State capital, entered Day 40 on Sunday. As part the of protests, farmers from Uddandarayunipalem performed ‘maha kalabhairava yagam’, hoping for a change in the CM’s stand on the issue, in the presence of Siva Swamy of Saiva Kshetram.

They demanded an explanation on why Jagan did not declare his capital plans during electioneering and accused him of cheating them and creating regional differences in the name of development. 

"He has to explain what is the need for shifting the capital from Amaravati. The previous government spent around Rs 5,000 crore on infrastructure such as roads and buildings for offices and quarters for officials, in the region. What will be the fate of that money?" the farmers sought to know. 

Addressing the villagers, the pontiff said a huge meeting with participation of one lakh people will be conducted in Tirupati soon, to condemn the YSRC government’s decision and against CM Jagan.

Siva Swamy added though he has nothing to do with politics, but the situation was such that he had to step in. "Amaravati is a sacred place. The prime minister himself laid the foundation stone for the capital. How can the State government simply ignore the importance of the place?" He warned that a padayatra will be taken out from Srikakulam to Amaravati, in support of farmers.  

Meanwhile, Amaravati Parirakshana Joint Action Committee praised Council chairman MA Shariff for referring the  Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of the State Bill, which was passed in the Assembly. "We lost hope after the YSRC leaders passed the bill in the Assembly. But the Council chairman gave a lease of life to our protests," said JAC president Ch Sudhakar.  

On the other hand, As many as 1000 women from Tadikonda mandal took out a procession from Tadikonda to Mandadam and expressed solidarity with the protesters. Meanwhile, JAC representatives organised a rally in Gannavaram, in which more than 300 people participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Amaravati Amaravati protests Andhra Pradesh capital shift Amaravati farmers
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp