NRC applies to every Indian, Muslims need not worry: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has clarified that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is applicable to every citizen of India and not intended only for Muslims.

"People need not fear that their citizenship will be removed because of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC. Some politicians are deliberately instigating people on CAA and NRC to create a divide on religious lines and stoke controversies," Pawan said, adding that an exclusive meeting will be held to dispel fears and misapprehensions among Muslims over CAA and NRC. Doubts in the minds of Muslims will be cleared by legal experts during the exclusive meeting.

The Jana Sena chief, who interacted with party activists of Vijayawada West Assembly constituency on Monday, elicited their views on the present political scenario in the State as well as the Centre. "The Indian Constitution, which is secular, does not divide people on religious lines. You need not feel that you are not the citizens of the secular country if the details of your ancestors are not readily available," he said.

The JSP chief alleged that the ruling YSRC in the State was opposing CAA now though it voted in favour it. On the party’s alliance with BJP, Pawan said he would discuss within the limits of the party if he faces any issue with the saffron party.

"I will not be a religious fanatic if I have mere alliance with BJP. If it is the party of religious fanatics, we do not feel this much of security in the country. All the political parties in the country are secular in nature, but their stand may vary on issues," he said. Vijayawada West constituency in-charge and JSP spokesperson P Venkata Mahesh and other leaders were present.