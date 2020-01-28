Home States Andhra Pradesh

NRC applies to every Indian, Muslims need not worry: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

The Jana Sena chief, who interacted with party activists of Vijayawada West Assembly constituency on Monday, elicited their views on the present political scenario in the State as well as the Centre.

Published: 28th January 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

31PTI4_04-10-2010_18_0_1

Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has clarified that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is applicable to every citizen of India and not intended only for Muslims.

"People need not fear that their citizenship will be removed because of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC. Some politicians are deliberately instigating people on CAA and NRC to create a divide on religious lines and stoke controversies," Pawan said, adding that an exclusive meeting will be held to dispel fears and misapprehensions among Muslims over CAA and NRC. Doubts in the minds of Muslims will be cleared by legal experts during the exclusive meeting.

The Jana Sena chief, who interacted with party activists of Vijayawada West Assembly constituency on Monday, elicited their views on the present political scenario in the State as well as the Centre. "The Indian Constitution, which is secular, does not divide people on religious lines. You need not feel that you are not the citizens of the secular country if the details of your ancestors are not readily available," he said.

The JSP chief alleged that the ruling YSRC in the State was opposing CAA now though it voted in favour it. On the party’s alliance with BJP, Pawan said he would discuss within the limits of the party if he faces any issue with the saffron party.

"I will not be a religious fanatic if I have mere alliance with BJP. If it is the party of religious fanatics, we do not feel this much of security in the country. All the political parties in the country are secular in nature, but their stand may vary on issues," he said. Vijayawada West constituency in-charge and JSP spokesperson P Venkata Mahesh and other leaders were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Citizenship act NRC
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp