Awareness campaigns on coronavirus a must: Guntur municipal health department

Published: 29th January 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in protective gear stand as a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus waits to be seen at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Representative image (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The municipal health department conducted meeting with auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs) and malaria department officials and directed them to interact with people, create awareness on coronavirus and also explain precautionary measures to them in Tenali on Tuesday. 

Municipal Health Officer (MHO) BV Ramana and secretariat MHO Dr Surya Prakash Rao advised the officials concerned to take up awareness campaigns at the earliest. "Coronavirus is common among animals but is rarely transmitted from them to humans. Hence, scientists call it a zoonotic virus. Its preliminary symptoms are similar to common cold. The virus spreads through air via coughing and sneezing and close personal contact such as touching and shaking hands," Prakash Rao said.

Ramana said that those with weak immune systems such as elderly people and young children may develop symptoms similar to pneumonia or bronchitis. Hence, people should be aware of the symptoms.  The duo urged people to wear masks, washing their hands with soap and water often, avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands to prevent the virus from spreading. 

