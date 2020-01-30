Chief priest of Sri Swamy Hathiramji Math suspended

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Endowments Department on Wednesday suspended Arjun Das — Mahant of Sri Swamy Hathiramji Math in Tirupati — until an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of math land by him is completed.

The math, which was the custodian of the famous Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala till 1933, has been embroiled in legal battles over its land and properties. The estimated value of the math’s properties in several prime locations across the country, including in Tirupati, Chittoor, Mumbai, Karnataka and TN, is Rs 50,000 crore.

Suspension orders against Das were issued on Tuesday, and this came to light on Wednesday when Srikalahasti Temple Executive Officer C Chandrasekhar Reddy arrived at the math to take over from him.

The orders, issued by commissioner and member secretary, Endowments Department Dharmika Parishad, referred to letters from one AB Sreenivasan, a retired superintendent from Tirupati and other people, stating that Arjun Das committed irregularities and failed to take necessary action against encroachment of math land under Sections 83 to 86 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act 30/1987, and failed to protect the property.

It was also alleged that Arjun Das illegally entered into an agreement with Billyards Farmds Priviate Limited to sell 53.27 acres of mutt property (survey numbers 13, 15, 17/2, 3 and 5) at Avilala village for Rs 16 crore without following procedures laid down under Section 80 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act 30/1987. The Mahant also allegedly violated orders of the AP High Court issued with regard to several petitions since September 7, 2006.

“Hence, it is necessitated in the interest of better administration of Swamy Hathiramji Math, Tirupati and in exercise of powers vested under Section 51 (3) of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act 30/1987, the Dharmika Parishad hereby kept Arjun Das, Mahant of Sri Swamy Hathiramju Math under suspension pending inquiry into the charges framed against him and pending passing of further orders under Sub-Section (2) of Section 41 of the said Act,” the order read. “However, when I went to the math premises today (Wednesday) morning, the Mahant was not there to hand over the charge. I even tried to contact him on his mobile number, but my call went unanswered. After waiting for some time, I assumed charge,” Reddy told TNIE. The same was communicated to the Commissioner’s Office.Reddy was given full additional charge of the math till pending orders. He said he is not in charge of the inquiry into the allegations against the math.

