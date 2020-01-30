Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief priest of Sri Swamy Hathiramji Math suspended

The math, which was the custodian of the famous Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala till 1933, has been embroiled in legal battles over its land and properties.

Published: 30th January 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Endowments Department on Wednesday suspended Arjun Das — Mahant of Sri Swamy Hathiramji Math in Tirupati — until an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of math land by him is completed.

The math, which was the custodian of the famous Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala till 1933, has been embroiled in legal battles over its land and properties. The estimated value of the math’s properties in several prime locations across the country, including in Tirupati, Chittoor, Mumbai, Karnataka and TN, is Rs 50,000 crore.

Suspension orders against Das were issued on Tuesday, and this came to light on Wednesday when Srikalahasti Temple Executive Officer C Chandrasekhar Reddy arrived at the math to take over from him.
The orders, issued by commissioner and member secretary, Endowments Department Dharmika Parishad, referred to letters from one AB Sreenivasan, a retired superintendent from Tirupati and other people, stating that Arjun Das committed irregularities and failed to take necessary action against encroachment of math land under Sections 83 to 86 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act 30/1987, and failed to protect the property.

It was also alleged that Arjun Das illegally entered into an agreement with Billyards Farmds Priviate Limited to sell 53.27 acres of mutt property (survey numbers 13, 15, 17/2, 3 and 5) at Avilala village for Rs 16 crore without following procedures laid down under Section 80 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act 30/1987. The Mahant also allegedly violated orders of the AP High Court issued with regard to several petitions since September 7, 2006.

“Hence, it is necessitated in the interest of better administration of Swamy Hathiramji Math, Tirupati and in exercise of powers vested under Section 51 (3) of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act 30/1987, the Dharmika Parishad hereby kept Arjun Das, Mahant of Sri Swamy Hathiramju Math under suspension pending inquiry into the charges framed against him and pending passing of further orders under Sub-Section (2) of Section 41 of the said Act,” the order read. “However, when I went to the math premises today (Wednesday) morning, the Mahant was not there to hand over the charge. I even tried to contact him on his mobile number, but my call went unanswered. After waiting for some time, I assumed charge,” Reddy told TNIE. The same was communicated to the Commissioner’s Office.Reddy was given full additional charge of the math till pending orders. He said he is not in charge of the inquiry into the allegations against the math.

Probe into irregularities
An inquiry has been launched into alleged misapprop-riation of math land by Arjun Das. Till it is over, Srikala-hasti Temple Executive Officer C Chandrasekhar Reddy will take his place

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Das Sri Swamy Hathiramji Math Tirupati
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp