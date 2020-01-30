Jagan made about-turn in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: TD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders continued their criticism of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on different issues, including his cousin approaching the High Court seeking a CBI probe into YS Vivekananda Reddy murder.

Speaking to mediapersons, senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah said Jagan made an about-turn on the murder case of his uncle Vivekananda Reddy after becoming Chief Minister. “After his initial emotional reaction, Jagan now appears to be least bothered about bringing culprits in the murder case to book,” he said.

Varla recalled that Jagan, when he was the Leader of the Opposition, has filed a petition in the High Court seeking CBI probe, but after becoming Chief Minister nearly eight months ago, he did not take a single step in that direction.

“What stopping him from handing over the case to the CBI? he sought to know. Former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao said the YSRC government influenced the GN Rao Committee and claimed real estate was the real motive behind the decision to make Vizag the executive capital. He predicted that the YSRC chief would go to jail within a year. He alleged that YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Viajaysai Reddy was plotting to encroach Daspalla and Waltair club lands.