Home States Andhra Pradesh

Commission bats for gender sensitivity in school curriculum in Andhra Pradesh

Kantha Rao observed that the commission has been receiving a number of complaints from parents over the exorbitant fee collected from private educational institutions.

Published: 31st January 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Gender_Equality

Gender Equality

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the rise in sexual offences against women in the State, Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) chairperson Justice R Kantha Rao said the commission has decided to propose introduction of  topics on gender sensitivity in school curriculum.

Addressing a press conference at APSERMC office in Kondapalli near here on Thursday, Kantha Rao said educationists and social activists have stressed on the need for sensitising students on gender equality and making them aware of the consequences if a person is convicted under DISHA Act, for committing sexual offences.

“Necessary steps are being taken to initiate strict action against teaching and non-teaching staff in case they are involved in sexual offences against students. The concerned staffer will be suspended or transferred after a detailed enquiry to be conducted within a month, and orders will be issued by the department concerned, asking him to prove his innocence. In case if a student is involved in such a case, he/she will be transferred to other school,” Rao added. Elaborating further, the chairperson said an action plan will be drafted by the commission for introduction of ‘integrity and honesty’ topic in the curriculum. It is also focusing on raising the education standard in government and private schools, including development of infrastructure. In a recent meeting, the commission decided to conduct surprise checks on 200 schools in urban and rural areas every day in the first week of February, he said, and added a website containing details of inspections on schools and colleges will be created soon.

Kantha Rao observed that the commission has been receiving a number of complaints from parents over the exorbitant fee collected from private educational institutions. Considering all the aspects, a detailed report will be submitted to the government during the second week of February, the official added.

A recommendation will also be made to the government to initiate necessary action against the private institutions functioning without recognition. A portal and a toll free number will be launched, through which students and parents can lodge grievances related to huge fee collection, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ndhra Pradesh APSERMC Justice R Kantha Rao gender sensitivity
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp