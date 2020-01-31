Commission bats for gender sensitivity in school curriculum in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the rise in sexual offences against women in the State, Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) chairperson Justice R Kantha Rao said the commission has decided to propose introduction of topics on gender sensitivity in school curriculum.

Addressing a press conference at APSERMC office in Kondapalli near here on Thursday, Kantha Rao said educationists and social activists have stressed on the need for sensitising students on gender equality and making them aware of the consequences if a person is convicted under DISHA Act, for committing sexual offences.

“Necessary steps are being taken to initiate strict action against teaching and non-teaching staff in case they are involved in sexual offences against students. The concerned staffer will be suspended or transferred after a detailed enquiry to be conducted within a month, and orders will be issued by the department concerned, asking him to prove his innocence. In case if a student is involved in such a case, he/she will be transferred to other school,” Rao added. Elaborating further, the chairperson said an action plan will be drafted by the commission for introduction of ‘integrity and honesty’ topic in the curriculum. It is also focusing on raising the education standard in government and private schools, including development of infrastructure. In a recent meeting, the commission decided to conduct surprise checks on 200 schools in urban and rural areas every day in the first week of February, he said, and added a website containing details of inspections on schools and colleges will be created soon.

Kantha Rao observed that the commission has been receiving a number of complaints from parents over the exorbitant fee collected from private educational institutions. Considering all the aspects, a detailed report will be submitted to the government during the second week of February, the official added.

A recommendation will also be made to the government to initiate necessary action against the private institutions functioning without recognition. A portal and a toll free number will be launched, through which students and parents can lodge grievances related to huge fee collection, he added.