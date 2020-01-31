Gandhi was the driving force behind environmental movement: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has said Mahatma Gandhi was a great freedom fighter who taught the lesson of non-violence and worked on building the unity of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 72nd death anniversary, at a programme organised at Loyola College here on Thursday, the Governor said the magnitude of Gandhiji’s role in social and political reform was such that his work, his ideas and movements were keenly followed by top politicians and statesmen across the globe. Recalling the question posed by Gandhiji “How much should a person consume?”, Harichandan said the question was relevant even today in the context of environmental sustainability.

The Governor said Gandhiji was the driving force behind the environmental movement for promotion of renewable energy and minor irrigation systems.

Harichandan said the practice of ahimsa (non-violence) instills a sense of fraternity. “Gandhiji’s peaceful and non-violent opposition to the arbitrary use of State power is the primary reason for his legacy,’’ said the Governor. Chairman of AP Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Dr Gandhi PC Kaza was present.