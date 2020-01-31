Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gandhi was the driving force behind environmental movement: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

The Governor said Gandhiji was the driving force behind the environmental movement for promotion of renewable energy and minor irrigation systems.

Published: 31st January 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the occasion of his 72nd death anniversary in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the occasion of his 72nd death anniversary in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has said Mahatma Gandhi was a great freedom fighter who taught the lesson of non-violence and worked on building the unity of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 72nd death anniversary, at a programme organised at Loyola College here on Thursday, the Governor said the magnitude of Gandhiji’s role in social and political reform was such that his work, his ideas and movements were keenly followed by top politicians and statesmen across the globe. Recalling the question posed by Gandhiji “How much should a person consume?”, Harichandan said the question was relevant even today in the context of environmental sustainability.

The Governor said Gandhiji was the driving force behind the environmental movement for promotion of renewable energy and minor irrigation systems.

Harichandan said the practice of ahimsa (non-violence) instills a sense of fraternity. “Gandhiji’s peaceful and non-violent opposition to the arbitrary use of State power is the primary reason for his legacy,’’ said the Governor.  Chairman of AP Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Dr Gandhi PC Kaza was present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp