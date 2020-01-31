Upset after failing in a few subjects, Andhra Pradesh student ends life in Germany

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A student from Muppalla of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh pursuing MS in Germany committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of his college hostel, allegedly depressed over failing in some subjects.

K Mohan Reddy (23) was pursuing third year MS in the University of Duisburg Essen of the Ruhr metropolitan region in Germany.

Mohan Reddy's father Rami Reddy said that his son was upset over failing in a few subjects in the fourth semester. Four days back, Mohan Reddy called his parents back in Guntur and expressed his sadness over failing in a few subjects.

"That was the last phone call we got from Mohan Reddy and we were informed about his death by his roommates late last night,'' Rami Reddy said.

Mohan Reddy jumped from the fourth floor of his hostel building and died instantly, reports reaching the family members said.