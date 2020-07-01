47-km new railway line commissioned in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A new railway line between New Piduguralla–Savalyapuram for a distance of 46 km has been completed and commissioned for train operations. This new railway line is a part of Nadikudi– Srikalahasti new railway line project in the State. The maximum permissible speed with which trains can be operated in this new non-electrified railway line is 80 kmph.

The new line between New Piduguralla–Savalyapuram will facilitate direct traffic movement from Secunderabad to Dhone via New Piduguralla, bypassing Nallapadu Junction. This 46 km new rail line will reduce the distance by approximately 96 km for the rail travel between Secunderabad and Dhone via Nadikudi as compared to the earlier route passing through Nallapadu. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya opined that the completion of this project has paved way for smooth and timely running of freight trains as well as enhancement of passenger trains.