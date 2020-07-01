STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

47-km new railway line commissioned in Guntur

A new railway line between New Piduguralla–Savalyapuram for a distance of 46 km has been completed and commissioned for train operations.

Published: 01st July 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Railway track work

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A new railway line between New Piduguralla–Savalyapuram for a distance of 46 km has been completed and commissioned for train operations. This new railway line is a part of Nadikudi– Srikalahasti new railway line project in the State. The maximum permissible speed with which trains can be operated in this new non-electrified railway line is 80 kmph.

The new line between New Piduguralla–Savalyapuram will facilitate direct traffic movement from Secunderabad to Dhone via New Piduguralla, bypassing Nallapadu Junction. This 46 km new rail line will reduce the distance by approximately 96 km for the rail travel between Secunderabad and Dhone via Nadikudi as compared to the earlier route passing through Nallapadu. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya opined that the completion of this project has paved way for smooth and timely running of freight trains as well as enhancement of passenger trains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
railway
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp