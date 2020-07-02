Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to decide on new industry policy on July 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday said a decision on unveiling the new industrial policy will be taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a meeting on Thursday.

Stating that the new policy would be in force for a period of three years, the Industries minister said it would ensure transparency in giving incentives to industries. Additional incentives would be given to those companies which provide more employment.

Addressing the media at the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) head office at Mangalagiri, the minister said necessary changes have been made to the new policy taking the changing investment scenario due to COVID-19 into consideration. Agreeing that there has been some delay in rolling out the policy, he said it would be convenient for all stakeholders.

YSR Nirman mobile App

Launching the YSR Nirman mobile App, Goutham Reddy said, “As cement is one of the key raw materials for construction activities, the Chief Minister wanted uniformity in cement prices for public projects. Hence, the government came up with YSR Nirman App to ensure transparency.” Stating that the Andhra Pradesh Trade Promotion Corporation has been made the nodal agency, he said all departments should book cement through its portal, which has features such as tracking the order and checking cement quality. Pricing, however, is uniform across all the cement factories.

Out of the total 19,046 indents raised for 4,36,688 MT from all departments since April 1, 2020, about 1,51,834 MT of cement has been supplied and the details have been uploaded by the cement manufacturers through the YSR Nirman App, he explained.

Advisory Council

Aimed at bringing the next level of governance and applications into Investments, Infrastructure, Industry, Commerce, IT and Skill Developments departments, the government has roped in a team from Indian School of Business (ISB) as Advisory Council. “We want to showcase the next level of efficient governance. Based on its success, we will extend it to other departments,” he said.

Prof of Finance Bhagwan Chowdhry, Prof of Information System Deepa Mani, Prof of Public Policy Ashwini Chhatra and Prof of Clinical Organisational Behaviour and Strategic Human Capital Chandrasekhar Sripada will be part of the ISB team.