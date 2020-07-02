STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atchannaidu discharged, shifted to Vijayawada sub-jail amid protests

Atchannaidu had written to doctors asking for permission to be allowed to stay in the hospital till the completion of his treatment.

Published: 02nd July 2020

TDP leader K Atchannaidu after being discharged from Guntur GGH on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDLP deputy leader K Atchannaidu, who was arrested in the ESI scam and undergoing treatment at Guntur government general hospital (GGH), was shifted to a prison in Vijayawada amid objections and protests by TDP leaders in front of the GGH on Wednesday.

Atchannaidu had written to doctors asking for permission to be allowed to stay in the hospital till the completion of his treatment. However, the doctors discharged him stating that he was in good health, allowing the police to shift him to Vijayawada sub-jail amid tight security. In his letter, Atchannaidu said that he had been sick for the past 20 days and was suffering from cold, headaches and burning sensation in his stomach and heart for the last two days.

He also wrote that he underwent colonoscopy, reports of which were yet to be out. Requesting that Covid-19 tests be done on him as he had cold and cough, he said the hospital superintendent and the government would have to answer to the public if he faced any health problems in near future.

Former ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and A Rajendra Prasad, along with other partymen, staged a protest demanding that Atchannaidu be allowed to stay in the hospital due to his health condition. 
Meanwhile, objecting to the manner in which Atchannaidu was discharged, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that no rules were followed and the time of his discharge mentioned in the records was wrong.

In a statement, he said the government was playing with Atchannaidu’s health by submitting false reports. “It is unfortunate that the YSRC is not changing its vindictive attitude despite the fact that its actions have already caused Atchannaidu to undergo his second surgery. The government’s behaviour has been inhumane and it committed many blunders by arresting Atchannaidu.” 

