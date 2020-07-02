Chittoor cops perform last rites of 68-year-old man who died of shock on son's demise due to COVID-19 

CHITTOOR: The Chittoor district police recently stepped in to perform the last rites of a sexagenarian after none of his relatives came forward to take the body. The elderly man had died of shock on hearing that his son succumbed to Covid-19.
The other members of the family refused to perform the last rites of the elderly man, fearing they would contract coronavirus.
The 68-year-old who died used to run a photocopy shop in his house. His son, who worked as a driver with a private transport company, lived in the neighbourhood with his wife.
About a week ago, the son tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in Tirupati. He died on Tuesday, and on hearing about his death, the 68-year-old suffered a heart attack and passed away.
Cops win accolades for humanitarian gesture
“Following the protocol, the authorities cremated the body of the son as he had tested positive for coronavirus. But none of the relatives came forward to cremate the body of the elderly man, fearing for their health,” a police official said.
Following this, District Superintendent of Police (SP) S Senthil Kumar asked the police to perform the final rites after taking precautions. Nagari police circle inspector K Maddaiah Chary and his staff then gave the elderly person a dignified farewell, winning the hearts of the public. “Someone has to take up the responsibility. The person died on Tuesday afternoon and we could not wait further, as his son had already died. As none of the family members came forward to perform the last rites,” Maddaiah said.