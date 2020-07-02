STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tally surges past 16,000 in Andhra with 845 new cases in 24 hours, five more die

On the brighter side, 281 patients got discharged from hospitals after their recovery taking the total number of those discharged in the state to 7,313

Published: 02nd July 2020 02:52 PM

Residents enter a containment zone in Vizag on Wednesday

Residents enter a containment zone in Vizag on Wednesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 16,000 mark on Thursday with 845 more cases recorded in the past 24 hours. The state tally now stands at 16,097. Five more deaths took the toll to 197.

Of the 845 cases reported, 812 are of people from the state, 29 from other states and four are foreign returnees. Four districts of Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur and Kadapa districts recorded more than 100 cases in a day.

On the brighter side, 281 patients got discharged from hospitals after their recovery taking the total number of those discharged in the state to 7,313. The number of active cases now stands at 8,856. Anantapur recorded the most number of cases with 134 followed by 122 in East Godavari, 104 in Guntur and 101 in Kadapa.

In terms of tests conducted, 14,285 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. The cumulative number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state now stands at more than 9.32 lakh. The number of tests conducted per million population in the state stands at 17,467.

