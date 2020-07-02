East Godavari reports 89 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 1,485

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: East Godavari district reported 89 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the count to 1,485.

Of the 89 cases, 27 were reported from Kakinada Urban, 16 from Rajamahendravaram Urban, nine from Kakinada Rural, five from Rajamahendravaram Rural, three each from Alamuru and Rajanagaram, two each from Mamidikuduru, Peddapuram, Ravulapalem, Vara Ramachandrapuram and Razole, one each from Amalapuram, Ambajipeta, Bikkavolu, Mandapeta, Gollaprolu, Kadiyam, Karapa, Sakhinetipalli, Samalkota, Tallarevu, Tondangi, Uppalaguptam, Yeleswaram, one is a returnee from Visakhapatnam and two are returnees from West Godavari district.

Of the 266 containment clusters in the district, 184 are active. With the discharge of 475 persons from Covid-19 hospitals, the active cases in the district stood at 984.