Four killed in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four persons were killed in a ghastly road mishap in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh late Wednesday night.

The mishap took place on the National Highway - 16 near Timmapuram village of Edlapadu mandal of the district. A container lorry rammed into a car from behind at a high speed crushing the car leading to the death of two of the occupants instantly. Two others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital at Guntur.

The deceased were identified as A Balaram, Sk Firoz Ahammad, Harikrishna and Venakata Srichandu and they were travelling from Vijayawada to Narasaraopet when the mishap took place.

