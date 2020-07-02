Full-swing Andhra Pradesh High Court activity to stay off till July 13

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, the judicial and administrative functioning of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, State Legal Services Authority, High Court Legal Services Committee and Arbitration and Mediation Centre has been suspended till July 13.

As per a notification issued by the HC Registrar on Wednesday, only urgent matters will be heard via videoconferencing. Filing of urgent cases shall only be through e-filing mode and the guidelines issued by the HC for e-filing and videoconferencing will be followed for filing urgent cases.

Filings via e-mail will not be entertained, the Registrar said. Hearing of urgent matters will be held from the official residences of judges through the Blue Jeans videoconferencing app or any other app approved by the court.

Matters such as bail petitions, suspension of sentences, habeas corpus petitions, demolition or evictions from premises and dispossession from land will be treated as urgent matters. Pending matters too may be taken up if an application for urgent hearing is filed, depending on the nature of the case.