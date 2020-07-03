STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

As new lockdown looms over Hyderabad, migrants without e-passes head for Andhra Pradesh

Using whatever mode of transport available to them, the migrants were leaving Hyderabad, which is witnessing a big spike in COVID-19 cases.

Published: 03rd July 2020 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: People coming from Telangana are facing difficulties due to lack of e-passes. On Friday evening, hundreds of vehicles were stranded at the inter-state border check-post in Pondugala village of Dachepalli mandal.

People who arrived on the inter-state border after 7 pm, were asked to stay there till Saturday morning. The Andhra Pradesh police have closed the border at Nagarjuna Sagar and are allowing passage only through Dachepalli in Guntur district.

Majority of these people are natives of Andhra Pradesh. They have migrated to Hyderabad for job purpose. With rumours circulating about reimposition of lockdown in Hyderabad, most people are in a rush to return to their native places, but they are stopped at the border, as several people lack a valid e-Pass.

It may be noted that the Andhra Pradesh police accepts an e-pass obtained from Spandana portal and reject any type of permission from Telangana. Even those with valid passes undergo thermal scanning and quarantine at the entry point.

Last week an average of 1,500 persons per day entered Andhra Pradesh at Pondugala, while during the past few days, more than 2,000 people are crossing the inter-state border every day. The number increases up to 3,000 on Sundays. R Srinivasa Rao of Sattenapalli said that police take more than 30 minutes to conduct thermal screening and only after that they issue an e-pass.

Gurazala Revenue Divisional Officer J Parthasarathy said over 70,000 vehicles entered Andhra Pradesh since June 1. A team of doctors conduct thermal screening and collect samples from people which are then uploaded on the App along with their details, before allowing them to enter Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad migrants Andhra Pradesh migrants Andhra migrants COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp