Currency sanitiser at railway counters

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam, has come up with ultraviolet radiation-based disinfectant to sanitise currency notes, papers and tools. Such equipment has become essential since the ECoR deals with transaction of currency notes at passenger reservation counters, parcels offices in addition to paper transaction in the form of receipts, tickets and files and the likes.

The equipment works on the principal of UV radiation emitted from a germicidal ultraviolet light that kills up to 99.9 per cent of viruses, airborne bacteria and mold spores by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA, leaving them unable to perform vital cellular functions.