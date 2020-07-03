STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan government synonym for graft-free governance, says Sajjala

While Naidu promised to clear all farm loans worth Rs 85,000 crore, he barely managed to clear about Rs 15,000 crore during his rule, he said.

Published: 03rd July 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the allegations of corruption levelled by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the purchase of ambulances, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is another name for transparency a n d corrup t i o n - free governance. Addressing media persons, he said despite a dip in the State’s revenues due to COVID- 19 crisis, the government has spent over Rs 28,000 crore towards public welfare schemes. 

“Instead of providing constructive suggestions, Naidu is unleashing a tirade against the government only to boost his political mileage and to confuse people. Naidu is repeating the same lies to confuse the public, but people will neither believe him nor forget his regime. People witnessed the harassment of Jagan Mohan Reddy by Naidu and the way he was treated as an opposition leader,’’ he observed. 

“While the government has launched 1,088 ambulances with latest facilities, Naidu instead of appreciating the government, is alleging corruption of Rs 300 crore,” he said. Naidu should be “ashamed” for making false claims of introducing 1,800 ambulances by the former TDP government. All that Naidu left for the State are debts to the tune of Rs 2.54 lakh crore and Rs 64,000 crore of pending bills. 

While Naidu promised to clear all farm loans worth Rs 85,000 crore, he barely managed to clear about Rs 15,000 crore during his rule, he said. Unlike Naidu, Jagan has spent Rs 10,200 crore on Rythu Bharosa in one year and cleared all pending bills on schemes such as Aarogyasri, MSMEs and fee reimbursement,” he said. Countering allegations on utilising Rs 1,300 crore to colour village and ward secretariats, he said, “The actual cost is not over Rs 13 lakh, but Naidu has inflated the cost to show the public that we are corrupt.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp