Jagan government synonym for graft-free governance, says Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the allegations of corruption levelled by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the purchase of ambulances, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is another name for transparency a n d corrup t i o n - free governance. Addressing media persons, he said despite a dip in the State’s revenues due to COVID- 19 crisis, the government has spent over Rs 28,000 crore towards public welfare schemes.

“Instead of providing constructive suggestions, Naidu is unleashing a tirade against the government only to boost his political mileage and to confuse people. Naidu is repeating the same lies to confuse the public, but people will neither believe him nor forget his regime. People witnessed the harassment of Jagan Mohan Reddy by Naidu and the way he was treated as an opposition leader,’’ he observed.

“While the government has launched 1,088 ambulances with latest facilities, Naidu instead of appreciating the government, is alleging corruption of Rs 300 crore,” he said. Naidu should be “ashamed” for making false claims of introducing 1,800 ambulances by the former TDP government. All that Naidu left for the State are debts to the tune of Rs 2.54 lakh crore and Rs 64,000 crore of pending bills.

While Naidu promised to clear all farm loans worth Rs 85,000 crore, he barely managed to clear about Rs 15,000 crore during his rule, he said. Unlike Naidu, Jagan has spent Rs 10,200 crore on Rythu Bharosa in one year and cleared all pending bills on schemes such as Aarogyasri, MSMEs and fee reimbursement,” he said. Countering allegations on utilising Rs 1,300 crore to colour village and ward secretariats, he said, “The actual cost is not over Rs 13 lakh, but Naidu has inflated the cost to show the public that we are corrupt.”