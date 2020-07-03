Offering price for tobacco rose by 15%: Agriculture minister

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ministers K Kanna Babu, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Audimulapu Suresh formally inaugurated tobacco purchase through AP Markfed here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Kanna Babu said after the announcement of the cooperative entering the tobacco market, buyers increased the offering price by 15 per cent. Assuring farmers not to panic, he added, “We are committed to see the welfare of farmers in the region, especially those who grow tobacco. We ask the farmers not to panic as the government is ready to support them.” Ministers Balineni and Audimulapu also praised the decision taken by the chief minister to offer better pricing to the farmers in the auction. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, union leaders and agriculture officials also took part in the programme. Later, the ministers interacted with the farmers and took part in another programme organised by the Agriculture department.