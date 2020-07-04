STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Red Cross Society volunteers in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam help in cremating COVID victims

With the fear of contracting the virus, even the kin of those who died of COVID-19, are not coming forward to perform the last rites.

IRCS volunteers come forward for cremation of Covid-19 victims in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: About 10 volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) have come forward to assist officials in conducting cremation of the persons who died of COVID-19 as per the protocol. With the fear of contracting the virus, even the kin of those who died of COVID-19, are not coming forward to perform the last rites.

A few days ago, family members left the body on the road after learning that he tested positive, while shifting it to the burial ground at Palasa. Having learnt about it, the municipal authorities shifted the body to the burial ground in a JCB.

As they used the JCB for shifting the body, the municipal officials drew flak from the people across the country. Similarly, the panchayat officials shifted a body in a tractor to the burial ground at Sompeta.

As none of the neighbours came forward to do the needful with the fear of contracting COVID-19 infection, the victim’s fami ly members approached the panchayat officials. Responding to the Collector’s appeal, IRCS volunteers came forward to assist the officials in the cremation of persons who died of COVID-19 in the district. IRCS chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao has constituted a team of volunteers to support the officials in the cremation of bodies.

Of the 10 volunteers, only seven are from the IRCS while others are general public. "I have been associated with the IRCS for the last 15 years and I extended my services during cyclones and other natural calamities," said K Satyanarayana, a Red Cross volunteer. He also said that even persons who died of suspected Covid-19 symptoms should be cremated respectfully.

"Disposal of the bodies in an inhuman manner is against the Indian culture and tradition. With the support of my family members, I took the initiative to assist the officials in conducting the last rites of coronavirus victims in a dignified manner," said Satyanarayana.

A Muslim voluntary organisation in Tamil Nadu took the initiative to conduct the last rites of COVID-19 victims in a respectful manner, said District Collector J Nivas. "Inspired by the Muslim NGO, we wanted to replicate the same in Srikakulam," Nivas said.

