Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh reports highest single-day COVID-19 surge

ONGOLE: With 143 infections, Prakasam reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to district officials. Paamur (46), Ongole (43) and Markapur (29) contributed to most of the new cases, while people from Kandukur, Mangamuru, Chirala and Kanigiri also tested positive.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 deaths were reported taking the toll in the district to nine. The two victims from Ongole and Paamuru were comorbid and died at the Ongole GGH. Among the new patients, a 97-year-old woman and four children below the age of nine years also tested positive.