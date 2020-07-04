STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSR Congress seeks disqualification of rebel Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Vijaysai said that the Lok Sabha Speaker assured to take action after going through the matter.

YSR Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of YSR Congress MPs, led by its parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy, submitted a disqualification petition against party's Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi on Friday.

"Raju created an awkward situation by airing views against the party line and his conduct was highly questionable and he lost the moral right to continue as a member of the House representing the party. He was also hobnobbing with the leaders of the Opposition party and many times, he used unparliamentary language against our party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other party members. He never discussed his inconvenience within the party forum, instead, raised it in public platforms, going against the party guidelines," he said.

Party Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha Mithun Reddy said Raju's reply to the notice served on him was irresponsible, which forced the party to give the notice. Party Whip M Bharath said that Raju behaved like an opposition leader. MP Nandigama Suresh dared Raju to resign and contest again.

YSR Congress rebel MP moves HC

YSRC rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Friday moved the High Court seeking directions to his party not to take any action against him until the Election Commission disposes of his complaint. In his petition, the Narsapuram MP said he was served a notice by MP Vijayasai Reddy on June 23 for allegedly violating the party’s policies and that he had replied to the same.

The notice was served in the name of YSRC instead of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress despite the fact that the Election Commission forbid them from using YSR as party name, he claimed. He said he had complained to the Election Commission for the failure of the party to form a disciplinary committee.

