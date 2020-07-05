Andhra Pradesh records 998 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A record 998 new cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday took the Covid19 tally in Andhra Pradesh to 18,697 positive cases. It is the highest ever number of cases registered in a single day, so far.

With another 14 casualties, Covid19 toll in the state increased to 232.

Among the 14 casualties, five were in Kurnool, three in Anantapur, two each in Chittoor and Kadapa and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam. The number of patients discharged in the last 24 hours was 391 taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,422.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Sunday afternoon, a total 20,567 samples were tested from 9 a.m. on Saturday till 9 a.m. on Sunday and 998 tested positive including 961 from the state, 36 from those who came from other states and 1 from those who came from other countries.

Guntur district with a record 157 case has the highest number of positive cases in the last 24 hours followed by East Godavari district with 118 cases, Kurnool with 97 cases, Srikakulam (96), Visakhapatnam (88), Anantapur (87), Chittoor (74), Krishna (62), Kadapa (52), Nellore (45), West Godavari (40), Prakasam (27) and Vizianagaram district (18).

Kurnool district with 2,451 positive cases continues to top the list, followed by Anantapur - 2,186, Guntur - 1,827, Krishna -1,743, East Godavari – 1,607, Chittoor – 1,324, Kadapa - 1,245 West Godavari - 1,164, Nellore - 730, Visakhapatnam - 721, Prakasam - 700, Vizianagaram - 215 and Srikakulam -189

Kurnool district with a total 81 casualties so far, tops the list, followed by Krishna - 69, Guntur - 19,, Anantapur 12, Chittoor -12, East Godavari – 8, Nellore - 6, Srikakulam - 6, Visakhapatnam - 6, West Godavari - 4, Kadapa - 4, Vizianagaram - 3 and Prakasam - 2, No casualties were reported among those who returned from other states and foreign countries.

So far, 8,422 patients have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the state including 6,828 from the state, 1,404 from those who returned from other states and 190 among the foreign returnees.

Among the districts, the highest number of recoveries were reported from Anantapur district. A total 1,247 people were discharged, followed by Kurnool – 1,217, Guntur - 745, Krishna – 671, Chittoor - 463, East Godavari - 444, Kadapa, - 440, Nellore - 382, Visakhapatnam - 378, Prakasam - 375, West Godavari – 349, Vizianagaram - 63 and Srikakulam - 54.

The total number of active cases in the State as on Sunday 9 am is 10,043 including 9,042 from the state, 775 from other states and 226 from other countries.

Among those who returned from other States, the highest number of cases were reported among those who returned from Maharashtra -- 894. As many as 504 cases were reported from those who returned from Telangana and 463 from among those who returned from Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, among the foreign returnees, the highest number of cases -- 334 -- were reported from those who returned from Kuwait followed by Qatar - 18, Dubai (UAE) - 16 Kazakhstan - 15, UK - 6, Indonesia - 5, Abhu Dhabi - 4, South Africa - 4, Bahrain - 4, Bangladesh - 2, Kyrgyzstan – 2, Muscat (Oman) - 1, Sudan - 1 and Russia - 1. UK – 1, Philippines – 1, Singapore -1 and, Malaysia- 1

AP Coronavirus Stats