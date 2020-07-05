STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh records 998 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Among the 14 casualties, five were in Kurnool, three in Anantapur, two each in Chittoor and Kadapa and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam.

Published: 05th July 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Anatapur lockdown, tailor, tailoring

Jeans piled up in stores since lockdown has shut a majority of stores in AP's Anantapur district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A record 998 new cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday took the Covid19 tally in Andhra Pradesh to 18,697 positive cases.  It is the highest ever number of cases registered in a single day, so far.

With another 14 casualties, Covid19 toll in the state increased to 232. 

Among the 14 casualties, five were in Kurnool, three in Anantapur, two each in Chittoor and Kadapa and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam. The number of patients discharged in the last 24 hours was 391 taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,422. 

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Sunday afternoon, a total 20,567 samples were tested from 9 a.m. on Saturday till 9 a.m. on Sunday and 998 tested positive including 961 from the state, 36 from those who came from other states and 1 from those who came from other countries.  

Guntur district with a record 157 case has the highest number of positive cases in the last 24 hours followed by East Godavari district with 118 cases, Kurnool with 97 cases, Srikakulam (96), Visakhapatnam (88), Anantapur (87), Chittoor (74), Krishna (62), Kadapa (52), Nellore (45), West Godavari (40), Prakasam (27) and Vizianagaram district (18). 

Kurnool district with  2,451 positive cases continues to top the list, followed by Anantapur - 2,186,  Guntur - 1,827, Krishna -1,743, East Godavari – 1,607, Chittoor – 1,324, Kadapa - 1,245 West Godavari - 1,164,  Nellore - 730, Visakhapatnam - 721, Prakasam - 700, Vizianagaram - 215 and Srikakulam -189

Kurnool district with a total 81 casualties so far, tops the list, followed by Krishna - 69, Guntur - 19,, Anantapur 12, Chittoor -12, East Godavari – 8, Nellore - 6, Srikakulam - 6, Visakhapatnam - 6,  West Godavari - 4, Kadapa - 4, Vizianagaram - 3 and  Prakasam - 2,  No casualties were reported among those who returned from other states and foreign countries. 

So far, 8,422 patients have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the state including 6,828 from the state, 1,404 from those who returned from other states and 190 among the foreign returnees. 

Among the districts, the highest number of recoveries were reported from Anantapur district. A total 1,247 people were discharged, followed by Kurnool – 1,217,  Guntur  - 745, Krishna – 671, Chittoor - 463, East Godavari - 444, Kadapa, - 440, Nellore - 382, Visakhapatnam - 378, Prakasam - 375,  West Godavari – 349, Vizianagaram - 63 and Srikakulam - 54.

The total number of active cases in the State as on Sunday 9 am is 10,043 including 9,042 from the state, 775 from other states and 226 from other countries. 

Among those who returned from other States, the highest number of cases were reported among those who returned from Maharashtra -- 894. As many as 504 cases were reported from those who returned from Telangana and 463 from among those who returned from Tamil Nadu. 

On the other hand, among the foreign returnees, the highest number of cases -- 334 -- were reported from those who returned from Kuwait followed by Qatar - 18,  Dubai (UAE) - 16 Kazakhstan - 15, UK - 6,  Indonesia - 5, Abhu Dhabi - 4, South Africa - 4, Bahrain - 4, Bangladesh - 2, Kyrgyzstan – 2,  Muscat (Oman) - 1,  Sudan - 1 and Russia - 1. UK – 1, Philippines – 1, Singapore -1 and, Malaysia- 1

AP Coronavirus Stats

  • 998 - New cases (961 from AP,  36 from other states and 1 from FR)
  • 18,697 - Total cases (16,102 from AP,  2,179 from other states and 416  FR)
  • 8,422 - Recovered (6,828 from AP,  1,404 from other states and 190 from FR)
  • 10,043 - Active cases (9,042 from AP, 775 from other states and 226 from FR)
  • 232 - Deceased
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh AP Coronavirus cases
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp