STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Corona lockdown pushes Rayadurg jeans industry into doldrums 

With no fresh orders placed by companies, workers struggle for survival; almost every household in the region involved in garment production and marketing

Published: 05th July 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Jeans production is the second largest employment avenue in Rayadurg I Express

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Tankasala Hanumanthu, a garment factory owner in Rayadurg town famous for stitching jeans of various designs and brands, used to hire 150 employees in his unit for stitching, packing and supplying jeans to his customers.  Every day, at least 600 jeans are manufactured in his factory. This was before March 21. After the lockdown was imposed, Hanumanthu stopped getting fresh orders and with his workers too facing troubled times due to the lockdown, he got all the cloth material with him stitched so that he can provide employment to them.

Rayadurg is known for its garment industry more particularly for stitching jeans of various brands and designs. The business runs into several hundreds of crores and there are nearly 20 units which employ at least 150 workers for stitching and related works on orders from big companies, while there are 400 families which stitch jeans in their houses and sell them in the market for decades together.

Since the lockdown, the industry has been witnessing tough times as there are no orders placed by companies while those who do the business on a small scale are not finding any market to sell their product. Garments manufacturing hub in Rayadurg is the largest garments manufacturing hub in the entire South India.

It provides employment to 50,000 people directly and indirectly. There are 15-20 units, where more than 100 people work, while around 400 units which are styled on the lines of family-run cottage industries. After agriculture, jeans production is the second largest employment avenue in the region and also it happens to be the semi-urban area with more skilled manpower. Almost every household in Rayadurg could be said to be involved in garment production and marketing.

Every household is involved in one or other aspect of jeans manufacturing like cutting, stitching, dyeing, ironing and packing. In a nutshell, it could be said that the entire town is one large production line. On an average 60,000 to 80,000 jeans are manufactured per day.  Most importantly, 60-70 percent of the workforce in this jeans manufacturing hub are women and most of them are from the town and some also come from nearby villages. The jeans manufactured here are supplied to various branded jeans companies, malls in Hyderabad, etc. Further, jeans in large scale are exported to other parts of the country. Some noted branded companies give their work orders to Rayadurg.

Rayadurg Textiles Park in 74 Udegolam village near Rayadurg provides training and employment to youth in the region. Around 55 units were given permission and some of those units started production recently. At the time they started stabilising their foothold, lockdown has created problems. Rayadurg Jeans provides employment to around 200 families from Rajasthan, who are basically engaged in supply of packaging material for jeans, financing for cottage industries and marketing the finished products. Now, lockdown has seriously hampered the business. 

“Due to lockdown, we are facing serious problems. There is no job for workers and the finished products could not be exported. Burden of bank loans and loans from moneylenders is giving me nightmares. Workers in my unit are finding it difficult to make ends meet. We have never seen such a crisis like this before,” said Ravi Sekhar, who owns one of the jeans manufacturing units in the town. 

Sivappa, a jeans cutting master, says he has been working as a jeans-cutting master for the past 10 years and has never seen such a crisis. “With not being able to export the finished products, they are not in a position to provide work. We only know this line of work. Lack of work has created an ungainly situation for us,” he said praying for the restoration of normalcy at the earliest.

Readymade industry

  • 80,000 jeans manufactured per day on an average
  • 70 percent of workforce in manufacturing hub are women
  • 50,000 people given employment directly and indirectly at garments manufacturing hub
  • 55 units given permission to run in Rayadurg Textiles Park
     
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp