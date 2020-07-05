Krishna dist Covid count zooms to 1,681 with 70 new cases 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 70 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the count to 1,681. Of the 70 cases, 62 were reported from Vijayawada Urban and rural mandals and the remaining from Nuzvid revenue division. With the discharge of 669 persons, the district has 944 active cases.

Tension prevailed for a while at Annavaram village in Nuzvid mandal when traffic came to a standstill on Nuzvid-Kalluru Road due to the protest by villagers. They demanded that the authorities ramp up testing in the village and shift the family members of the elderly woman, who died of virus, to a quarantine centre. The villagers and Rural Sub-Inspector Ch Ranjith Rao exchanged heated arguments.

With the situation going out of control, Nuzvid Circle Inspector Ramachandra Rao warned them of registering a case against them if they didn’t call off agitation. With the invention of the CI, the villagers called off their agitation.

Meanwhile, a person working at Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah’s office at Machilipatnam tested positive for the virus. With this, the minister reportedly gave his samples for Covid-19 test, which came negative. However, sources claimed that the minister and his staff had decided to stay under home isolation.

In a video conference held with Special Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Jawahar Reddy at his camp office here, District Collector A Md Imtiaz gave a detailed presentation on the sample collection being done through iMASQ buses.

Guntur recorded 1,095 cases in June

Guntur: Eight persons in APSP battalion of Mangalagiri, two in Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) and 10 working at Chief Minister’s residence in Tadepalli have tested positive for the coronavirus. Previously, the APSP battalion had reported 12 infections, and the patients were shifted to Covid-19 hospitals for treatment. Meanwhile, 60 new cases were reported from Guntur district on Saturday, taking the Covid-19 count to 1,670. Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, in a press conference, said that 1,095 cases were recorded in June alone.