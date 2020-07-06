STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samples to be colour-coded to avoid delay

They will be categorised into four to prioritise testing process based on urgency and sent to the lab within 12 hours.

Published: 06th July 2020

Residents of Dayal Nagar put up barricades at the entrance of their area after neighbouring areas are declared as containment zones in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Visitors will be allowed only after thermal screening I G SATYANARAYANA

Residents of Dayal Nagar put up barricades at the entrance of their area after neighbouring areas are declared as containment zones in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Visitors will be allowed only after thermal screening

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: OBSERVING that there was a gap between testing and updating results, Special Chief Secretary (health) KS Jawahar Reddy has directed the district administrations to colour-code the samples taken for testing based on four categories. The colour-coding is to prioritise the testing process based on the urgency and types of testing in VRDL/TrueNat/ CBNAAT/ NACO Viral Load Testing labs.

“As Covid cases are increasing, it is imperative that all districts not only achieve testing targets but also ensure that testing is done systematically and expeditiously, so that delays, which are being noticed, are avoided and further follow up action can be taken immediately as per test result,” Jawahar Reddy said, observing that there was a gap between testing capacity, actual number of tests done and updating results.

Samples should be sent to the lab within 12 hours, the special chief secretary noted. “Any lab should be overburdened. No lab should have samples to the quantity exceeding three times of their daily testing capacity at any point of time. Likewise, no lab should have samples less than 1.5 days capacity of samples at any point of time,” he added.

It may be noted that due to large number testing, there have been instances of delay in getting results. To avoid this, the health department has issued instructions to the district collectors to prioritise the testing process.

