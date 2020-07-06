STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tourism sector incurs Rs 50 crore loss, unlocking will take time: Andhra Pradesh TDC

However, it will take two more months to actually resume it. Meanwhile, he informed that the draft of the new tourism policy is ready.

Published: 06th July 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

APTDC. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TOURISM is one of the worsthit sectors due to COVID-induced lockdown. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has incurred a loss of Rs 50 crore in the past four months. However, officials concerned have utilised this time (lockdown) to train tour guides, managers and other stakeholders, APTDC CEO Pravin Kumar said. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “The officials are participating in webinars, where they have learnt how to adopt state-of-the-art technologies to increase tourist flow. Training has been imparted to the tour guides on personality development.

Many of them have taken up English-speaking courses. It would come in handy, while dealing with foreign tourists,” he explained. Kumar also said the State has informed the Union Tourism Ministry that around 30 tourist circuits were ready. “We are waiting for the ministry’s permission to open them. The Centre has asked us to come up with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and possible destinations to reopen. Attracting tourists won’t be a problem if a stringent SOP is in place,” the APTDC CEO opined.

At present, the department is trying to reopen domestic tourism by resuming tourism activities within the State. “Our strength is religious tourism and once we get permission from the Centre to reopen religious places, we will direct all temples to reopen for devotees as well as tourists. Similarly, we are trying to resume boating operations. The government has already set up boating command control rooms. In this regard, our focus is to attract local tourists,” he said.

However, it will take two more months to actually resume it. Meanwhile, he informed that the draft of the new tourism policy is ready. The policy could not be released due to lockdown. The focus will be on attracting private investments and promoting theme-based tourism. Buddhism is one of the primary themes. To this end, there are 14 destinations in the State and we are presently working on them,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tourism sector APTDC
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp