STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Allot 6 lakh houses built by previous government: TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu

He asserted that the government should open its eyes now after seeing the overwhelming response to the virtual protests held at 102 places across the State in response to the call given by the TDP.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of delaying distribution of houses completed by the former TDP government, party supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu urged the government to hand-over the already constructed houses to the poor beneficiaries’ families without any delay. He asserted that the government should open its eyes now after seeing the overwhelming response to the virtual protests held at 102 places across the State in response to the call given by the TDP.

“It is unfortunate that in the last 13 months, the ruling party was troubling the already identified beneficiaries under the Housing for All scheme. Under the TDP government, over 25.57 lakh housing units were taken up at a cost of Rs 50,000 crore — 6 lakh houses in the urban areas and 19.57 lakh houses in rural areas. The Centre extended all support to the scheme. The State ranked top in implementing geo-tagging and Aadhaar seeding to the completed houses,” he said. 

In a statement on Monday, Naidu said the former TDP government completed 9.94 lakh houses at a cost of Rs 12,145 crore. Mass house warming ceremonies were done for two lakh houses during Dasara and four lakh during Sankranti, he said. Stating that units were taken up under the Affordable Housing Programme, he said construction began for over 5.24 lakh houses in 101 towns and cities. He asked how many units the government had distributed. The YSRC was buying land worth Rs 50 lakh  at throwaway prices and pocketing the profit, Naidu alleged. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Andhra house allotment
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp