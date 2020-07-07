Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu works 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said schools being developed under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu should be painted in pleasing colours. “The school walls should be painted with drawings; they should not only be educative, but also contain morals. The work should start once the monsoon season is over, so that public money is not wasted,’’ the Chief Minister asserted. During a review meeting of the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu programme here on Monday, officials concerned made a powerpoint presentation before Jagan on the likely colours and combinations.

The officials informed that the works are being done expeditiously. On an average, works worth `2 crore are being taken up per hour across the State. Instructing the engineers to monitor the works on a daily basis, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare a weekly report along with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to record the work in progress.

For the second and third phases of the initiative, Jagan said that works should be taken up on time, adding that delay would not be tolerated. As the first phase is being undertaken by parent committees, there would not be any delay in completion of works, the Chief Minister said.

When they informed that works taken up by donors were getting delayed at some places, Jagan directed them to take over the works and hand them over to the district collectors. “The engineers of Village Secretariats should visit the schools at least once a week and record the progress report in the measurement book (MB),’’ he said.Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Education department secretary B Rajasekhar, Education Commissioner Chinna Veerabhadrudu and others participated in the meeting.

