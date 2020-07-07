STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tally crosses 21,000 in Andhra with 1,178 fresh cases in 24 hours

With 13 more patients succumbing to the virus, the death toll in the state reached 252.

Physical distancing norms violated at Vijayawada fish market

Physical distancing norms violated at Vijayawada fish market. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1,000 mark taking the total number of cases past 21,000. With 13 more patients succumbing to the virus, the death toll in the state reached 252.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre, a total of 1,178 persons including 1,155 from the state, 22 from other states and one foreign returnee tested positive in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. A total of 16,238 samples were tested in the 24 hours in which the 1,178 cases emerged taking the cumulative tally to 21,197.

Guntur district recorded a staggering 238 cases followed by Anantapur (153) and Visakhaptanam (123).

On the other hand, 762 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the state taking the total number of discharged persons to 9,745. The active cases in the state now stand at 11,200.

Kurnool district continues to top the chart with respect to the number of deaths. Four more deaths were reported from the district in 24 hours taking the total to 85, the highest among all the 13 districts.

Three deaths were reported from Anantapur, two each from Chittoor and Visakhapatnam and one each from Prakasam and West Godavari districts taking the total number of deaths to 252.

