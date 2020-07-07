STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two months after LG Polymers gas leak polluted Vizag reservoir, water finally released for use

Water release from the reservoir was stopped on May 7 following the styrene leak which claimed 12 lives and affected more than 500 people of nearby villages

Gas leak from LG polymers created panic in Venkatapuram and five other villages in the wee hours on May 7

Gas leak from LG polymers created panic in Venkatapuram and five other villages in the wee hours on May 7. (File photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Exactly two months after stopping the release of water from the Meghadrigedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam, which was contaminated by the styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram village, officials on Tuesday released it for domestic and industrial use.

Water release from the reservoir was stopped on May 7 following the styrene leak which claimed 12 lives and affected more than 500 people of nearby villages.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Superintending Engineer Venugopal told The New Indian Express that the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, in its report sent to the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB), gave its nod for utilisation of water from the reservoir. After the PCB sent the report to the GVMC, corporation officials also got the water tested at the regional labs and the reports found the water fit for consumption.

Venugopal said nine million gallons per day (mgd) water will be released from the reservoir daily. While six mgd will be for industrial use, three mgd will be supplied for domestic use in at least four wards of the GVMC.

Venugopal said chlorination was being done while releasing water into the filter bed. He said they are also adding alum to water in the filter bed to separate mud, if any, from it.

Meanwhile, minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the YSR Clinic at Venkatapuram which is one of the worst affected villages due to the styrene gas leakage. Health cards were also distributed to people on the occasion.

