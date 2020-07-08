STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

30 lakh will get house sites on August 15: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The government has even bought lands from private persons, in order to ensure all the beneficiaries get house sites.

Published: 08th July 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief  Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the distribution of house site pattas will be held on August 15, subject to a favourable ruling by the Supreme Court, and accused the opposition TDP of trying to halt welfare programmes benefiting the people. 

“We planned distribution of 30 lakh house site pattas on July 8, but the Opposition has intentionally moved court and we took it to the apex court. We hope that a favourable verdict will come before August 15,” Jagan said, during a review meeting on house site pattas as part of the Spandana video conference held here on Tuesday. “If the house sites are to be given as D-form pattas, they can be given even now, but the government wants to register the house sites in the name of the woman of the household, which will be an asset for them. We are doing things with good intention and hope that the good will prevail,” the Chief Minister said. He said it is the first time that such a mega project of distributing house sites in such a large scale was planned, covering nearly 20 per cent of the population.

Jagan said 62,000 acres of land has been acquired, spending Rs 7,500 crore. The government has even bought lands from private persons, in order to ensure all the beneficiaries get house sites. “In all, the house sites worth Rs 20,000 crores will be distributed. During the previous regime, only 3.5 lakh houses were constructed and in that venture, Rs 1,300 crore was kept pending as dues,” he pointed out. 

The previous government planned seven lakh houses under urban housing, but started the works of just three lakh houses. Nearly Rs 3,000 crore is pending in that too. Jagan said his government was determined to go ahead with the house sites scheme and construct 15 lakh houses, as promised. “The work will start within one month after giving the pattas,” the Chief Minister announced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp